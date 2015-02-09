Rare Mississippi $100 national in Feb. 28 auction

This Series 1902, Plain back $100 national bank note for the First National Bank of Jackson (Mississippi) is one of only nine $100 notes to exist from the state, according to the auction firm.

A recently discovered Series 1902, Plain Back $100 national bank note for the First National Bank of Jackson (Mississippi) will be offered Feb. 28, 2015, at auction by Manifest Auctions in Greenville, S.C.

The note is graded Fine 15 by PCGS Currency but “it looks like it is every bit of VF20 or better,” according to the catalog description. “The stamped signatures are strong and the blue colors [of the Treasury seal and charter number] are still vibrant.”

“Very few Southern banks required high denominations like $50s and $100s,” the catalog states. Considering it was issued for one of the poorest states in America, the description continues, “It is an oddity that this was issued and a small miracle that it is still around.”

The description also points out that this note is one of “only nine $100 notes” known to exist from Mississippi. The note has an estimate of $8,000 to $10,000.

Also to be offered is a Series 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve note. The note, graded by PCGS Currency as Very Choice New 64, Apparent, with minor restorations on back, was once part of the Binion Horseshoe One Million Dollar display at Binion’s Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. The note has an estimate of $120,000 to $180,000.

For more information about the auction, visit the firm’s website.