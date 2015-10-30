Rare bank notes steal the show at Manifest sale: Paper Money News

An Uncirculated Series 1875 $5 national bank note from the First National Bank of Colorado Springs, Colorado Territory (Friedberg 401) sold for $56,160 including the 17 percent buyer's fee in Manifest Auctions’ Oct. 24 sale in Greenville, S.C

Several rare examples of national bank notes, as expected, led the way in the Manifest Auctions Oct. 24 sale in Greenville, S.C. Approximately 350 lots of world and United States paper currency were included in an auction that also included lamps, vases, and an assortment of old commercial signs.

The featured Uncirculated Series 1875 $5 national bank note from the First National Bank of Colorado Springs, Colorado Territory (Friedberg 401) sold for $56,160 including the 17 percent buyer's fee.

A rarely seen Series 1902 $10 Red Seal (F-613) from the Pingree National Bank of Ogden (Utah) brought $30,420 in a grade of Fine+. It is only the sixth known from the entire state.

A newly discovered First National Bank of Van Nuys (California) Series 1902 $10 Plain Back national (F-628) realized $17,550 in a grade of PCGS Currency Fine 15 Premium Paper Quality. It is only the second known from the city and in better condition than the other.

At $12,870 in Very Fine was what Manifest calls “the best small size note to exist on the state of South Dakota.” It is a recently discovered serial number 1 $20 note from the First National Bank of Ethan. The only other note known from this bank is another $20 note that has never been auctioned.

Among the featured consignments in the sale were selections from what the auctioneer calls the M&M Hoard, a discovery of more than 100 nationals and large-size type notes stumbled upon in a shoe box at an eastern North Carolina flea market in December 2014. Nothing in the hoard was newer than a 1902 Date Back or older than an 1882 Brown Back national, leading the auctioneer to theorize that this was a cash hoard secreted away in the early 1910's to be rediscovered decades later.