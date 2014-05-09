Rare Australian notes focus of May 20 AIA auction
- Published: May 9, 2014, 9 AM
A 1932 Commonwealth of Australia £5 note, graded by Paper Money Guaranty as Very Fine 30 Net with a notation of some "PVC,” will be one of 32 lots of Australian notes offered at auction May 20.
The note is part of the Tasmanian Devil Collection, which will be offered by Archives International Auctions at its offices in Fort Lee, N.J.
The auction will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the firm’s offices, located at 1580 Lemoine Ave, Suite 7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-5600. Live Internet or absentee bidding will be available on the firm’s website.
Bidders can pre-register for live internet or absentee bidding by going to the website. The catalog is online at the website.
For more information about the auction or bidding online, telephone the firm at 201-944-4800, or send an email to info@archivesinternational.com.
