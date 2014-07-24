Rare 5-rupee note of India sells for $5,000-plus in Spink auction

A rare 5-rupee note issued by the Government of India in Karachi in 1916 sold for $5,297 in a London auction by Spink.

A rare 5-rupee note issued by the Government of India in Karachi and dated Jan. 5, 1916, sold for £3,100 ($5,297 U.S.) in a London auction conducted by Spink July 15 and July 16.

The auction offered bank notes from around the world, and the Indian note had an estimated value of £2,500 to £3,500. It was described as having some “toning on the reverse and some light folds and creases,” but was graded Extremely Fine, according to the catalog description.

Karachi was a part of India before the country was partioned by Great Britain in 1947 into two states — India and Pakistan.

At that time Karachi became the first capital of Pakistan. Islamabad took over that title in the 1960s.

