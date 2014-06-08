Rare 200-peso Philippine emergency note in Memphis auction

This very rare emergency 200-peso note was issued by the Commonwealth of the Philippines in 1942. It is one of 46 known and will be offered at auction June 15 by Lyn Knight Currency Auctions during the International Paper Money Show.

Rare 200-peso Philippine emergency note offered in Lyn Knight Currency Auction auction

The “king” of the Series 1942 Commonwealth of the Philippines emergency notes from the Province of Cagayan is one of more than 700 lots to be offered at auction from the Neil Shafer Collection of Money of the People by Lyn Knight Currency Auctions.

The auction will take place June 15 following three other auction sessions June 12 to 14 offering U.S. and world notes during the 38th annual International Paper Money Show in Memphis, Tenn.

A printed Philippine 200-peso internal revenue stamp is affixed to the face of the 200-peso emergency treasury certificate, one of only 46 of these high-denomination pieces printed because just 46 “stamps [were] available for making these notes,” according to the catalog description.

The back design indicates the issuing authority. It also features the denomination, in the form of the inscription P200 printed across the back design.

This piece, like the others offered in the Shafer Collection, offers evidence of what everyday people do when they must create their own paper currency to survive.

The emergency Philippine treasury certificate is estimated to bring $3,500 to $5,500. For more information about the auction, visit the Knight website.

Show details are available at the IPMS website.