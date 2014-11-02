Rare $2 North Carolina national bank note sells for $30,420

The $2 note issued by the Traders National Bank of Charlotte, graded Very Fine 20 Apparent, Minor Restorations by PCGS Currency, sold for $30,420.

The First Charter $2 note issued by the Traders National Bank of Charlotte (North Carolina), described by the auction firm as “one of two collectible specimens for the bank,” realized $30,420 in an Oct. 25 sale by Manifest Auctions.

PCGS Currency graded the note Very Fine 20 Apparent, Minor Restorations.

The sale price includes a 17 percent buyer’s fee. The note had an estimate of $40,000.

Also offered was a Series 1902 $5 note issued by the Harney County National Bank of Burns (Oregon), one of only four large-size notes known to exist from the bank. No grade was given for the note, which had an estimate of $10,000. It sold for $7,605 with the buyer’s fee.

In addition, a serial number 1 Series 1999 $10 Federal Reserve note sold for $3,510 including the buyer’s fee. According to the auction catalog, the note is “a very strong VF [Very Fine].” It had an estimate of $4,000.

For more information about the auction, telephone Manifest Auctions at 864-520-2208.

