Progress set shows Israeli notes from 1955 at different stages

Set of Israeli notes shows the 500-prutah and 1-, 5-, 10-, and 50-pound denominations in different stages of printing. Shown are two stages of the 50-pound note and one each of the 1-pound and 500-prutah notes.

The William M. Rosenblum mail-bid sale of the Philadelphia Collection, closing on July 16, features a selection of seldom-seen Israel paper money assembled by one collector over a period of decades.

Among the most important, with an estimate of $5,000 or above, is a progress set of 23 pieces from 1955. The set shows the 500-prutah and 1-, 5-, 10-, and 50-pound denominations in different stages of the printing process. The 500-prutah and 50-pound notes are each represented by seven notes going from the early stages to the nearly final design. The other denominations are represented by three notes each.

A 1-pound note dated 20 APRIL 1939 of the Palestine Currency Board with mismatched serial numbers is a rare error of which only two are known. The serial number W684821 is at the lower left while at the top right is W68473_ with the round top of the final digit barely visible. It appears that the numbering device got stuck somewhere between 684732 and 684739, leaving a possible population of several dozen notes unaccounted for and no doubt lost forever. Although estimated at $1,500, it is expected by the auction house to bring twice that.

The collection was formed by a businessman from Philadelphia who began buying in 1973 and died in 2012. The catalog may be seen at www.rosenblumcoins.com.

More from CoinWorld.com:

U.S. standard .900 silver alloy in coins may change under legislation

?Underestimating demand for sets frustrating to Mint’s customers

U.S. Mint reports 2015 Truman Coin and Chronicles Set sold out within 15 minutes

U.S. Mint temporarily suspends sales July 7 of American Eagle silver bullion coins

Canada completes melting of gold coin hoard

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!