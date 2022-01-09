Private note offered by Czech printers for Ukraine funds

Images courtesy of Ceské dukáty and the State Printing Works of Securities.

A limited run of 20,000 serially-numbered “bank notes” printed on security paper with ultraviolet features (shown) and a linden leaf watermark, was created by the private minting company Ceské dukáty and the State Printing Works of Securities. Sales are said to benefit Ukraine.

The Czech media outlet Prague Morning posted a story on April 5 under the headline “Commemorative Banknote Glory to Ukraine Issued in the Czech Republic.”

Issued for a worthwhile cause, it is not a Czech bank note, but a charity project, in which it is said that all proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Post Bellum organization, which is raising funds to help the people of Ukraine.

A limited run of 20,000 of the serially-numbered “notes” without a country name or face value was printed on security paper with ultraviolet features and a linden leaf watermark, but with the dates 2022 and MMXXII.

They are a creation by the private minting company Ceské dukáty and the State Printing Works of Securities.

The cost of a single bank note is 1,500 Czech koruna, about $67 U.S., and it can be bought at https://2022ukrajina.cz.

