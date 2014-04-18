Private 1-yuan note from China sells for $15,355 U.S. in April

This extremely rare 1909 Chinese Empire private 1-yuan note sold for $15,355 U.S. ($118,000 Hong Kong) including the buyer’s fee. The note features two facing red dragons on the face, with the back bearing Chinese text in black ink printed over an image that was printed in red. The note was graded Very Good with faults and wear.

An April 12, 2014, auction of bank notes, coins and scripophily from China and other Asian nations realized $204,774 in U.S. funds in Hong Kong by Archives International Auctions.

AIA conducted the auction in association with Dynasty Auctions Co. Ltd., according to Robert Schwartz of AIA.

Among the more than 400 lots offered was an extremely rare, private 1909 Chinese Empire 1-yuan note (Lot 1630) that sold for $15,355 U.S. ($118,000 in Hong Kong funds) including the buyer’s fee. The note features two facing red dragons on the face, with the back bearing Chinese text in black ink printed over an image that was printed in red. The note was graded Very Good with faults and wear. The note had an estimate of $800 to $1,600 in Hong Kong funds.

For more information about the auction write to Archives International Auctions LLC, 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite No. 7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024. The firm can also be reached by telephone at 201-944-4800 or by email at info@archivesinternational.com.