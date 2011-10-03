Police seek help in identifying owner of stolen Chinese,

Coin dealers who were victims of a robbery, theft or burglary in the last year or so might be able to recover some of their property.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center in Dallas was recently contacted by a law enforcement agency (not identified in the news release) seeking help in locating the owner of some Chinese and U.S. paper money. The crime may have occurred after a coin show within the last year or so.

Anyone with information about the recovered paper money is asked to contact Doug Davis of the Numismatic Crime Information Center at 817-723-7231 or to email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

Davis, a former police officer and police chief in Pantego, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, founded the NCIC 24 years ago to serve as a national and international educational resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the prevention and investigation of crimes involving numismatic items. More information about how to prevent numismatic crimes can be found on the NCIC website at www.numismaticcrimes.org. ¦