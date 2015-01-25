Photography vignette focus of auction lot in Spink auction

One of the lots to be offered by Spink Jan. 30 features a very large vignette of an artist's studio complete with allegorical figures and a large-format camera. The certificate was issued by the Societe Internationale de la Photographie des Couleurs in Paris in 1898

Spink’s Jan. 30 auction in Lugano, Switzerland, will offer stock certificates, one of which features a very large vignette depicting an artist’s studio complete with allegorical figures and a large-format camera.

The certificate was issued by the International Society for Color Photography (Societe Internationale de la Photographie des Couleurs) in Paris in 1898.

The certificate is signed by L. Dugardin as society administrator.

Below the vignette are busts of Joseph Nicephore Niepce, left, a pioneer in the field of photography, and Louis Daguerre, right, the French artist and photographer who invented the daguerreotype process.

The catalog description notes “some small needle holes and [a] fold” at the top left. The auction firm graded the piece Very Fine. It bears an estimate of 600 to 800 Swiss francs.

The catalog is available for viewing online. For more information, email Peter Christen.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Commission of Fine Arts recommends designs for 2015 High Relief gold coin

ANACS reports first example of Missing Edge Devices error for Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar

2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins being struck only at West Point Mint currently

1969-S Lincoln cent overshadows the much rarer 1970-S Lincoln, Large Date, DDO cent

Found: Largest Anglo-Saxon coin hoard in 175 years discovered in United Kingdom

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!