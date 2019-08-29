Philippines may add Braille to notes to aid visually impaired

The Central Bank of the Philippines is exploring adding Braille to Philippine bank notes with the goal of benefiting as many as 2.5 million visually impaired Filipinos.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is taking currency for visually challenged users to the next level according to a July 22 story in the Manila Bulletin.

The bank said the previous day that it is now exploring adding Braille to Philippine bank notes with the goal of benefiting as many as 2.5 million visually impaired Filipinos. This would be in addition to the tactile markings it started placing on bank notes last July in an updated version of its New Generation Currency Series. The bank now also uses large intaglio printed numbers on the faces of the notes to differentiate each denomination more easily and to add more feel to its notes.

It earlier indicated that it was thinking of putting Braille on its coins.

The announcement came in connection with a webinar for the 43rd National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week. The bank used the event to caution financial institutions against discrimination against people with disabilities.

