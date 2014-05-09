PCDA selects Lyn Knight as auctioneer for November show

Lyn Knight Currency Auctions will be the official auctioneer for the 29th Annual National Coin and Currency Convention Nov. 20 to 23

“Lyn Knight has been part of our event since we had our first convention at the Cervantes Convention Center in downtown St. Louis in the early 1980’s,” said Kevin Foley, bourse chairman. “Lyn has helped create the U.S. based auction marketplace for world currency and was a pioneer in offering such material in live auctions in this country. His catalogs reflect an attention to scholarship, history and detail that make them a centerpiece of our convention each year.”

Knight will hold three auction sessions Nov. 20, 21 and 22.

The convention, sponsored by the Professional Currency Dealers Association, will be held at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

Contact Foley via email sent to kfoley2@wi.rr.com. Additional information about the sale can be found at www.lynknight.com. More details can be found at www.pcdaonline.com.