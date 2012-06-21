PCDA redesigns website to improve use

A redesigned website for the Professional Currency Dealers Association should help dealers and collectors find out more information about the organization including the annual National Coin and Currency Convention sponsored by PCDA.

The redesigned website is located at www.pcdaonline.com.

In addition to the redesigned website, the organization also announced that Bruce Perdue is its new webmaster. Perdue also serves as webmaster for the Central States Numismatic Society, Numismatic Bibliomania Society and Chicago’s West Suburban Coin Show.

PCDA President Sergio Sanchez said Perdue “has performed a complete redesign of our website,” now making it easier to find “an alphabetical listing of all our members, including their contact information and numismatic specialties, our detailed code of ethics that governs members’ business activities, our constitution and by-laws, as well as full details about our annual show and convention — the National Coin and Currency Convention.”

This year’s PCDA show is scheduled for Nov. 7 to 11 at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

Patricia Foley, general chairman of the show, said the new website provides details about the show including “our schedule of events, the bourse map, a listing of booth holders, the bourse application, hotel reservation information.”

Dealers interested in bourse space at the November show can request a bourse application from her at foleylawoffice@gmail.com.

A printed PCDA membership directory is available free of charge from PCDA Secretary James Simek by emailing him at nge3@comcast.net.

For more information about the show, contact Kevin Foley, bourse chairman, Box 573, Milwaukee, WI 53201, or email him at Kfoley2@wi.rr.com. ¦