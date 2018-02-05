PCDA prepares for its annual paper money convention

The 33rd Annual Professional Currency Dealers Association National Currency and Coin Convention is set for suburban Chicago in March.

The 33rd Annual Professional Currency Dealers Association National Currency and Coin Convention will be held at the Hilton Chicago O’Hare, 5550 N. River Road, Rosemont, Illinois, from March 1 to 3.

Regular public bourse hours will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for both Thursday, March 1, and Friday, March 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 3.

A $5 registration fee provides admission for all three days of the event. For those eager to get first crack at fresh material, there is Early Bird access on March 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where collectors and dealers without booths are afforded early entrance to the bourse area for a $50 registration fee.

More than 50 dealers will have tables on the bourse floor. The show will also offer a two-session Lyn Knight auction on Thursday and Friday evenings, as well as meetings and educational programs on Friday and Saturday.

For a complete schedule of all PCDA National Currency and Coin Convention events, go here.