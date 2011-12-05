PCDA auction tops $2 million for Lyn Knight Currency

Lyn Knight Currency Auctions realized $2,040,003 in the six-session auction conducted in conjunction with the Nov. 10 to 13 International Currency and Coin Convention.

Three live floor auctions were held during the show and three online only sessions through Knight Live on the firm’s website Nov. 14 and 15.

The auction, in conjunction with the show sponsored by the Professional Currency Dealers Association, was held at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

For more information about the auction or to view prices realized visit the firm’s website at www.lynknight.com, or request information by email at bids@lynknight.com or by telephone at 913-338-3779.

Some world highlights:

French Antilles, 1963 10-nouveaux-franc note, About Uncirculated/Uncirculated, $525.

German East Africa, 1905 100-rupie note, Very Fine, $1,900.

Republic of Honduras, 1863 5-peso note, embossed seal and arms with handwritten signatures and portions of text, Extremely Fine/AU, pinholes and slight foxing with tiny margin roughness at top, $2,200.

Isle of Man, 1979 commemorative £20 note, PCGS Currency Choice About New 58 Premium Paper Quality, $450.

Some United States highlights:

Georgia, 1776 quarter dollar note, VF/EF, $525.

Virginia March 1, 1781, $1,000 note, VF/EF, several repaired tears, $180.

Confederate States of America, Feb. 17, 1864, $500 note, PCGS Currency VF-30, $340.

Ohio, 1862 $1 obsolete note issued by the State Bank of Ohio (Guernsey Branch), Fine, $190.

Series 1935 $1 silver certificate with serial number G11 111 111A, VF, $900.

Series 1934A $10 silver certificate printed with yellow U.S. Treasury seal for use by U.S. Armed Forces in North Africa during World War II, Paper Money Guaranty Gem Uncirculated 65 Exceptional Paper Quality, $450.

Series 1907 $5 United States note, PCGS Currency Choice New 63 PPQ, $425.

Series 1886 $20 silver certificate, PMG EF-40, $21,000.

Series 1905 $20 gold certificate, nicknamed a “Technicolor note” for the use of black, gold and red inks, PCGS Currency EF-40 PPQ, $15,000.

Series 1929 $10 national bank note for the Old-First National Bank and Trust Co. of Fort Wayne (Indiana), choice CU, $350.

Series 1929 $50 national bank note for the First National Bank of Charlotte (Michigan), VF, a couple splits in paper, $300.

Series 1875 $1 national bank note for the First National Bank of Lockport (New York), Very Good-plus, $1,050. ¦