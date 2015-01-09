Paper money show Speakers Series application deadline April 1

April 1, 2015, is the deadline to apply to be a part of the annual Speakers Series at the June 18 to 21, 2015, International Paper Money Show in Memphis, Tenn.

The show is sponsored by LFK Tradeshows Inc. and owned by Lyn F. Knight of Lyn Knight Currency Auctions. The show is held in the Cook Convention Center in Memphis.

Presentations on any fiscal paper or fiscal paper tie-in topic are welcomed. Talks are scheduled on the hour Friday June 19 and Saturday June 20. Each talk is allotted 50 minutes, which includes time for questions. Speakers arrive 10 minutes before the hour for setup.

A Powerpoint presentation is required for visuals, according to Peter Huntoon, Speakers Series chairman.

Speakers are encouraged to bring their own laptop or submit a disk or thumb drive with their presentation to Huntoon two weeks in advance of the show.

Speakers can also prepare a parallel exhibit in the exhibition area on the bourse floor.

Speaker application requirements include a the name of the presenter(s) with full contact information for each; the title of the talk; a two to three sentence newsworthy description of the content and include if there will be a need for up to three display cases for show-and-tell items.

Speaker application information should be emailed to peterhuntoon@embarqmail.com.