Paper money seminar set for May 23 in Milwaukee

Paper money will be the focus of a daylong seminar in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, May 23, 2015.

The Central States Numismatic Society is teaming up with the Milwaukee Numismatic Society, the South Shore Coin Club and the Milwaukee-based Midwest chapter of the International Banknote Society to host the event.

The seminar will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel Airport, 5311 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, WI.

Speakers are:

Past CSNS president Bill Brandimore, who will discuss small-size $1 silver certificates and $2 Legal Tender (United States notes). According to a CSNS news release, he will also discuss the concept of a "mule" note and star notes so as to help collectors “look for scarce items they might not have been aware of previously.”





National bank note expert Peter Huntoon, who will detail the “richness and depth of Wisconsin national bank notes,” according to the news release. “The corporate history of The First National Bank of Milwaukee is about as convoluted as it can get; and even though notes from this bank are considered dirt common, some of its issues are flaming rarities as a result,” Huntoon said.





World note researcher Neil Shafer, who will focus on commemorative paper money of the world. Many commemorative banknote designs depict events and personalities that invite exploration.





Wendell Wolka, whose presentation topic will be antebellum banking in Wisconsin. His talk will “explore the origins of banking in Wisconsin,” with particular focus on “the significant dislocations to the state’s bank due to the instability of the nation’s credit markets during the early stages of the Civil War.”

Registration for the seminar is $20 for CSNS members and $30 for non-members, with $15 going toward a 1-year CSNS membership. May 12 is the deadline for registration.

For questions or to register, contact CSNS Education Director Ray Lockwood by email at sunrayofmarion@aol.com.

