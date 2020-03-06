George Washington never wanted his portrait on coins, but he ultimately appeared on both paper money and coinage.

George Washington famously rejected the suggestion that his portrait be placed on the coinage of the new nation he led as its first president, but about 100 years later, the first U.S. coinage depicting him was struck. Paper money featuring an image of him arrived much sooner.

In our feature for the Paper Money section of the May monthly issue of Coin World, Chris Bulfinch writes about the many kinds of notes depicting Washington, from notes in denominations of less than a dollar issued during the Civil War to notes showing him alongside his wife to the $1 Federal Reserve notes in circulation today.

To learn more, read Chris's feature, found only in the print and digital editions of the May monthly issue of Coin World.

