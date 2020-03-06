Paper money of all kinds depicts George Washington
- Published: Apr 17, 2020, 9 AM
George Washington famously rejected the suggestion that his portrait be placed on the coinage of the new nation he led as its first president, but about 100 years later, the first U.S. coinage depicting him was struck. Paper money featuring an image of him arrived much sooner.
In our feature for the Paper Money section of the May monthly issue of Coin World, Chris Bulfinch writes about the many kinds of notes depicting Washington, from notes in denominations of less than a dollar issued during the Civil War to notes showing him alongside his wife to the $1 Federal Reserve notes in circulation today.
To learn more, read Chris's feature, found only in the print and digital editions of the May monthly issue of Coin World.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform