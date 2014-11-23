Paper money collectors to meet in Memphis for annual gathering

Collectors can download a coupon for $5 off admission to the June 18 to 21, 2015, International Paper Money Show in Memphis, Tenn., by visiting the show's website.

Paper money collectors will be heading to Memphis, Tenn., for the 2015 International Paper Money Show, June 18 to 21 at the Cook Convention Center in downtown Memphis.

Once again, the show will offer collectors a nearly-200-table bourse as well as a full two-day speaker series and dozens of exhibits.

June 18 is dealer and exhibitor setup day. For others wanting access to the bourse floor that day, Early Bird badges will be offered for $75.

Public show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19 and 20, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 21. A $20 family show pass or $7 one-day-only individual pass will be available.

Lyn Knight Currency Auctions will conduct a four-day auction. For more information about the auction, contact lyn@lynknight.com or telephone the firm at 913-338-3779.

For bourse information contact Doug Davis, bourse show chairman, at 817-723-7231 or doug@memphisipms.com.

