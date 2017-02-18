This Series 1901 $10 United States note is graded PMG Gem Uncirculated 67 Exceptional Paper Quality. The note is nicknamed the “Bison note” for what should be an obvious reason.

A look at both sides of the Series 1880 $10 United States note, known colloquially as the “Jackass Note.”

This Series 1880 $10 United States note, known colloquially as the “Jackass Note,” is one of only two examples of large-size notes that PMG has ever graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 69.

The sale of more than 250 lots of paper currency being conducted by Kagin’s Auctions at the National Money Show in Orlando, Fla., on March 10, has more than a fair share of exceptional offerings.

Topping them all, with an estimated price of from $60,000 to $125,000, is one of only two examples of large-size notes that Paper Money Guaranty has ever awarded the lofty designation of Superb Gem Uncirculated 69. The Friedberg 107 Series 1880 $10 United States note is known colloquially as the “Jackass Note” because when the note is held upside down the eagle on the face resembles the head of a donkey. The only other note to receive a 69 designation in the last 25 years is a more common $1 United States note of 1923.

The auction offers five examples of Series 1901 $10 United States notes (known as the Bison note for the large bison vignette on the face). One is an F-114 in PMG Gem Uncirculated 67 Exceptional Paper Quality. The other four, all graded PMG 65 EPQ, are from a cut sheet of the F-122 variety. Other Gem United States notes include one of the finest Series 1923 F-123 $10 notes in PMG Gem Uncirculated 66, and a Series 1880 F-161 $50 note with Benjamin Franklin and Columbia on the face graded PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ.

Uncirculated examples of all three Educational notes are represented in the silver certificate section, augmented by a set of the $1, $2, and $5 India paper face specimens, with estimates in the low to mid five-figure range.

The collector in a hurry to put together a complete set of Series 1899 $5 silver certificates gets a chance with a PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 set of all 11 signature combinations (F-271 to F-281 varieties). The notes will first be offered individually and then, provisionally, as one lot with a starting price of $25,000 and a low estimate of $75,000.

Other Superb Gem silver certificates are a PCGS Currency Crisp Uncirculated 66 $5 Series 1923 “Porthole note” (F-282) and a $10 Series 1891 “Tombstone note” (F-300) in PMG Gem Uncirculated 66.

A $1,000 Series 1918 F-1133a Federal Reserve note in PMG Very Fine 30 Net, Restorations, is expected to bring at least $20,000.

Rounding out the large-size section are gold certificates including an F-1173 $10 Series 1922 issue graded PMG Superb Gem Unc. 67. Also offered are an F-1178 Series 1882 $20 gold certificate note graded PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ and a rarely-seen Series 1882 F-1216 $500 gold certificate in PMG Fine 15 Net.

The Kagin name has long been synonymous with national bank notes and that continues with a collection of over 100 large- and small-size Florida nationals, some of which are extremely rare. Among them are a Series 1902 $10 Plain Back note from Chipley; a $5 Gainesville Brown Back national; a Key West 1929 $10 national; and one of the stars of the collection, a serial No. 1 Series 1929 $10 national bank note from Palatka.

Other scarce large-size national bank notes from Florida institutions include a $10 Brown Back note from Pensacola, 1902 $5 Plain Back national bank notes from Perry and Quincy, and $10 Plain Back notes from St. Petersburg and the American National Bank of Tampa. Other small-size notes from rare Florida banks include a $10 Live Oak national bank note and a $5 national from Marianna.

The sale also includes a colonial section that has the popular SC-158 $90 of Feb. 8 1779, with a reverse showing Hercules wrestling a lion. And these days it seems no U.S. paper money sale would be complete without a small-size high-denomination note, so the one here is an F-2231-B $10,000 Federal Reserve note from the Las Vegas Binion Hoard in PCGS Currency Apparent Choice New 63.