Paper money guide book updated

The fifth edition of Guide Book of United States Currency by Kenneth E. Bressett is now available for purchase.

Whitman Publishing is taking pre-orders online at www.whitman.com for the full-color, 352-page softcover book.

The book will be available from booksellers and hobby retailers nationwide on Aug. 30. It retails for $19.95.

Bressett, longtime editor of the Guide Book of United States Coins (the “Red Book”), covers large-size, small-size and fractional paper money in the revised and updated fifth edition. He also explores World War II issues, uncut sheets of notes and errors. He also discusses grading, supply and demand, specialization, storage, counterfeits and other hobby topics.

The book offers illustrations of large-size, small-size and fractional currency notes; listings of every series, arranged by Friedberg number (from Paper Money of the United States by Robert L. and Ira S. Friedberg); market prices in up to seven collectible grades; and historical background on each series and denomination (from $1 to $10,000).

Collectors will also find advice on how to collect and store paper money, how to grade, and how to detect counterfeits. The book also offers a glossary of collector terms along with special sections on valuable varieties, uncut sheets and error notes.

For more information about the book, visit the publisher’s website at www.whitman.com. ¦