Paper money expert to address Women in Numismatics

Allen Mincho, director of Currency Auctions at Heritage Auctions, is scheduled to address Women in Numismatics at the organization's 9 a.m. meeting April 24 in Schaumburg, Ill.

The meeting is being held in conjunction with the Central States Numismatic Society's 75th Anniversary Convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

Mincho is planning to talk about national bank notes.

Mincho graduated from New York University Law School in 1971 and formed what is still the definitive collection of national bank notes from the City of New York, according to CSNS. In 1980 he became a full-time dealer. Specializing in national bank notes and large-size type material, Mincho has had the opportunity to handle nearly every significant rarity that has been offered since that time, according to CSNS.

In 1990, Mincho was one of the three founders of Currency Auctions of America, which is now part of Heritage Auctions.