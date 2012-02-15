Paper Money Collectors of Michigan begins review of
- Published: Feb 15, 2012, 7 PM
A committee is reviewing the constitution and bylaws of the Paper Money Collectors of Michigan, according to an article in the club’s October-December 2011 The Rag Picker newsletter.
Club President Karl Mark Pall acknowledged the original documents were authorized in 1966, and club procedures have experienced many changes over the years. Club members are invited to contact club offers with suggestions about any changes.
The review of the documents will be discussed at the next meeting of the PMCM, to be held at the April 27 to 29 Michigan State Numismatic Society show to be held at the Hyatt Regency in Dearborn.
For more information about the club, contact newsletter editor Bill Brandimore at billbrandimore@charter.net. ¦
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