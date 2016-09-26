Paper money auction at Coinex features Commonwealth
- Published: Sep 26, 2016, 4 AM
The week of Coinex, the international coin show in London organized by the British Numismatic Trade Association, will include a 790-lot auction of world paper money by Dix Noonan Webb on Oct. 3.
The DNW auction is almost equally divided between notes of Britain, Scotland, and Ireland, and those from the rest of the world.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Two specimen notes are expected to fetch the most, with estimates of £1,000 to £1,500 ($1,300 to $1,950) each, are a pair from the Malaya and British Borneo Board of Commissioners of Currency. One is a $50 note of March 21, 1953, perforated with SPECIMEN and graded Good Very Fine to Extremely Fine. The other is a $1 note of March 1, 1959, perforated SPECIMEN OF NO VALUE with a grade of Good Extremely Fine to About Uncirculated.
At £10,000 to £15,000, a Bank of Taiwan 50-yen in silver note from 1901 is the standout item in the world category. The note is the highest denomination in its series. It has four hole punches and the characters MI-HON stamped in red. It is called extremely rare and is described as grading Good Very Fine with some folds and creases.
One session is devoted to issues of the British Isles. Far from the most expensive, with just a £260 high estimate, but among the most interesting lots is an About Uncirculated £10 note from the Stratford-upon-Avon branch of the Stourbridge & Kidderminster Banking Co. It has a half-length facing bust of the town’s most famous export, William Shakespeare, at its center.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform