Keep Gandhi's portrait on Indian bank notes according to report

A committee appointed by the Reserve Bank of India in 2010 has recommended not incorporating portraits of any of India’s leaders aside from Mahatma Gandhi, according to a Dec. 5, 2014, article published online in The Times of India.

The committee decided that “no other personality could better represent the ethos of India” than Gandhi, who is known as the father of modern India because of his efforts for independence.

Portraits of Gandhi can easily be found on notes issued from the 1980s through to the present day.

Mohandas K. Gandhi was born Oct. 2, 1869, in western India. He studied law in England, briefly returned home, but soon left and became politically active in his new home in South Africa.

He returned to India in 1915 and actively opposed the British raj in control of the country. His nonviolent efforts led to the announcement by Great Britain in 1947 that British rule of India would end the following year.

Gandhi did not live to see what full independence was like for his people. A Hindu fanatic assassinated Gandhi on Jan. 30, 1948, while Gandhi was on his way to evening prayer in Delhi.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Time capsule from era of Paul Revere, Sam Adams discovered in Boston, leaks coins

The man who spent $4.76 million on gold Nobel Prize medal has returned it to its owner

Why is the U.S. Mint selling silver American Eagles at a record-breaking pace?

Numismatists at ICG identify previously unknown 1803 Draped Bust dollar obverse

Federal judge sentences Liberty Dollar creator Dec. 2 to probation for 2011 conviction

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!