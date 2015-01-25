Panama Canal centennial focus of BEP intaglio card

Image courtesy of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

The design of the first of three intaglio prints from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing focuses on the 100th anniversary of the celebration of the opening of the Panama Canal in 1915.

The first print features a compilation of images, such as an engraved vignette called Eagle, representative of the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco. The print also features images of two postage stamps issued at the exposition.

The first day of sale for the Eagle intaglio print was Jan. 8, 2015, during the Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando.

The second intaglio print of the series will feature a vignette called U.S.S. San Diego and will be available for purchase beginning March 24.

The 100th Anniversary Panama-Pacific International Exposition certificate, the bureau’s third intaglio print, will be released June 9, 2015, and reproduces a certificate the BEP created for award winning exhibits at the expo in 1915.

A single print is priced at $22.50. For more information about or to order the intaglio prints, visit the BEP website, telephone the BEP toll free at 800-456-3408 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

