Second Panama Canal intaglio print to be released March 24

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is releasing the second of three items in its Panama Canal Commemorative Intaglio Print Program on March 24.

The following is a release from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing:

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is pleased to introduce USS San Diego, the second of three prints in the Panama Canal Commemorative Intaglio Print Program. The first day of sale is Tuesday, March 24. Sales will begin at 8 a.m. EDT. The print is priced at $22.50.

This intaglio print focuses on the 100th anniversary of the celebration of the opening of the Panama Canal. The USS San Diego print features a compilation of images representative of the 1915 World’s Fair in San Francisco and the 1915 Panama-California Exposition in San Diego. It also features two Panama-Pacific Exposition issued postage stamp images.

Here are descriptions of the images included on the intaglio print:

Top right – Medallion Portrait of Vasco Nunez de Balboa. Engraved in 1915 by Louis S. Schofield and Joachim C. Benzing.

Center – Cruiser—U.S.S. San Diego . Engraved in 1915 by Marcus W. Baldwin (cruiser) and Louis K. Siggons (lettering).

. Engraved in 1915 by Marcus W. Baldwin (cruiser) and Louis K. Siggons (lettering). Bottom right –1¢ Panama Canal Commemorative Stamp, Series 1913 (Vasco Nunez de Balboa). Issued on January 1, 1913, San Francisco, Calif. Engraved in 1912 by John Eissler (portrait), Edward M. Hall (lettering), and Louis S. Schofield (frame).

Bottom right – 2¢ Panama Canal Commemorative Stamp, Series 1913 (Pedro Miguel Locks, Panama Canal). Issued on Jan. 18, 1913, San Francisco, Calif. Engraved in 1912 by Marcus W. Baldwin (vignette), Edward M. Hall lettering), and Louis S. Schofield (frame).

This print measures 8 inches by 10 inches.

To purchase the print, visit the BEP website. You may also order BEP products by telephone (1-800-456-3408), fax (1-888-891-7585) or mail (Bureau of Engraving & Printing, Mail Order Sales, Room 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228).

