Palestine notes sell for $66,080 total in AIA auction
- Published: Dec 7, 2014, 4 AM
A pair of notes that were issued in 1939 by the Palestine Currency Board, denominated as 10 Palestine pounds and with sequential serial numbers, sold individually for a total of $66,080 at a Nov. 4 auction by Archives International Auctions.
Both notes were graded Choice Uncirculated 64 by Paper Money Guaranty.
The note offered as Lot 759, bearing serial number B416717, sold for $31,860. The note sold as Lot 760, bearing serial number B416718, realized $34,220. The prices include an 18 percent buyer’s fee.
The Nov. 4 auction was held at AIA’s offices in Fort Lee, N.J.
The firm is planning its fourth Hong Kong auction in January 2015, as well as a late February 2015 auction at its New Jersey office.
For more information, telephone the firm at 201-944-4800, email it or visit its website.
