Palestine, Israel notes in Gemini NYINC auction

A collection of Israel and Palestine Mandate paper money will be offered Jan. 11, 2015, by Gemini Numismatic Auctions LLC in conjunction with the New York International Numismatic Convention Jan. 8 to 11.

The auction will be held at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, the site of the NYINC.

According to the auction firm, “these notes have never been offered before and are from the years of searching in the late 1960s and early 1970s by a dedicated collector who shared his enthusiasm with his children showing off the notes as he obtained them. Many were obtained through the aid of a friend, named Shasha, a dealer in Tel Aviv who got them directly from their source, who was a signer on many of the notes!”

Under the British Mandate, the Palestine Currency Board issued notes in denominations of Palestinian pounds which were equivalent to British pounds. The notes were redeemed by the Bank of England.

On Nov. 1, 1927 the first of the notes issued by the Palestine Currency Board were put into circulation. These notes were printed in the three official languages Arabic, English and Hebrew by Thomas De La Rue & Company, Limited in London.

