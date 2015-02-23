Palestine Currency Board 5-pound rarity in May 26 AIA auction

Archives International Auctions’ May 26 sale at its offices in New Jersey offers a rare Palestine Currency Board 5-pound bank note dated Sept. 1, 1927. The back of the note shows the Citadel of Jerusalem at its center.

The note is described as a rarity of the highest order. The face of the note has a red serial number A001220, and is red-orange and pale green in color, with the White Tower at Ramleh at the left, and values at each corner. The back of the note shows the Citadel of Jerusalem at its center. It is graded by Very Fine 25 by Paper Money Guaranty with a notation of very light staining.

Other highlighted lots include a 1912 Bank of China $1 Peking Branch issue rarity; an 1882 Standard Oil Trust signed by J.D. Rockefeller and Flagler; a high-grade Guatemala 1916 Banco de Occidente 5-peso note; a specimen of an Imperial Russia 1822 5% loan bond of 3,360 rubles or £518; and a high-grade Puerto Rico 1895 Billete de Canje circulating bill.

The auction is also one of many that, in the coming months, will offer selections from the Allen Berk Worldwide Banknote Collection. Berk, who died in 2020, was a lifelong collector as well as a professional drummer with his own ensemble, The Allen Berk Orchestra.

Also among the sale’s 750 lots is a selection of U.S. and world notes, scripophily, historic financial ephemera and security printing ephemera. The subjects in the scripophily section include automobiles, railroads, and banking and finance.

The auction will also offer hundreds of lots of bank notes with many group lots from an old-time dealer’s stock, as well as items from old estate collections.

The online catalog for the auction is at www.ArchivesInternational.com.

