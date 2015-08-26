Pair of U.S. House members tell Jacob Lew they want a woman on $20

Eleanor Roosevelt, pictured here with dog Fala in 1951, is certainly a contender to be the woman placed on the new $10 bill in 2020, but a pair of U.S. Congress members want a woman on the $20 instead.

1. Women on money

U.S. Reps. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NH) and Stacey E. Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) submitted a letter to Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew via Huffington Post Wednesday that gives props to Lew for his plans to put a woman on U.S. paper money, but expresses concern about the possibility of the woman sharing the $10 with Alexander Hamilton and not appearing on more heavily circulated denominations.

"Further," the letter reads, "it is a disappointing message that Alexander Hamilton, one of the most influential interpreters of the U.S. Constitution, a passionate advocate for the abolition of slavery, and the founder of the nation's financial system, will be removed from our currency while President Andrew Jackson, a slaveholder responsible for the Trail of Tears, fierce opponent of the central banking system, and paper currency, retains his place on the $20 bill."

Earlier this summer, Eleanor Roosevelt topped a McClatchey-Marist poll that asked which woman should have her portrait on our money.

2. Silver selling

The U.S. Mint's authorized purchasers will have to wait until Aug. 31 to learn the bureau's next weekly allocation of silver American Eagle bullion coins after purchasing the current week's allotment in just two days.

3. Bingo!

"Kentucky collector Daryl Padgett knew immediately, more than three years ago, that the error 1893 Barber dime he'd just obtained from an acquaintance had some value, but he didn’t pursue learning how much value until recently."

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 3:13 p.m. ET Wednesday:

5. Hot topics

6. Something social