Otto von Bismarck birth marked with 2015 commemorative €10 coin

Images courtesy of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Germany.

The first chancellor of Germany, Otto von Bismarck, is featured on a commemorative €10 coin slated for release in 2015.

Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, as he appeared circa 1870 to 1875, around the time he helped lead the unification of German states.

A 2015 commemorative €10 coin from Germany will mark the 200th anniversary of German politician Otto von Bismarck.

The ruler of Prussia helped unify Germany and was the first chancellor of Germany.

Bismarck was not a simple man and embodied both tradition and modernity, according to the coin announcement from the German Federal Ministry of Finance.

The reverse of the coin shows a facing view of the leader that isn’t fully formed, in order to illustrate the complexity of Bismarck’s personality.

The obverse depicts the German eagle, the date 2015, the German name of the country, the 12 stars of Europe, the denomination and the A Mint mark, indicating the Berlin State Mint will strike the coin.

Michael Otto, of Rodenbach, designed the coin.

Germany issues two versions of its €10 commemorative coins, an Uncirculated copper-nickel version weighing 14 grams and a Proof .625 fine silver version weighing 16 grams.

The coin is due for release in March.

