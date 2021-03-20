Notes of Jordan among November auction highlights

A specimens book of bank notes for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is among the highlights of World Banknote Auctions’ Nov. 4 online auction.

The only auction company in the United States that says it is solely dedicated to world paper money, World Banknote Auctions, Sacramento, California, will offer the 182-lot Raqmu Collection of Jordan in an online auction at 10 a.m. PST on Nov. 4.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan introduced its first bank notes on July 1, 1950, when five denominations dated 1949 and printed by Thomas de la Rue & Company were released into circulation. As of now, the Kingdom has issued eight different series of bank notes, the latest introduced in 2002. Despite the small size and easy availability of most issues, some varieties are deceptively scarce, as are various specimens, color trials, fancy serial numbers and errors.

The Raqmu collection was begun several decades ago by a dedicated collector who at first wanted to assemble a basic type set. Later, signature varieties were included, and finally different prefixes, specimens and fancy serial numbers. It is virtually complete by Pick number up to 2002.

Collection highlights include a strong selection of the first and second issues. Later issues are virtually complete, save for a few insignificant signature varieties. The modern section has numerous single-digit and solid serial number notes, including a serial number 1 note from Series 1995.

A small group of specimens, proofs, and color trials in the collection is highlighted by an original, intact specimen book of the second issue, prepared by de la Rue. The eight notes in a small leather book feature two specimens of each denomination, pasted on individual pages in the album. The auctioneer says that three decades of auction records do not show another offering of such a book, although some specimens in the same style suggest that perhaps three to five specimen books were prepared. It is estimated to go for a minimum of $12,500.

Most of the collection was recently graded by Paper Money Guaranty.

Go to www.worldbanknoteauctions.com for details.

