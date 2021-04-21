Notes of India are top sellers at Heritage ‘FUN’ sale

An undated, not adopted, color trial specimen of the 5-rupee note later issued in 1925 has King George V in an oval frame (the issued note had the same portrait but in an angular frame). The trial note sold for $43,200 in Heritage’s Jan. 13 world paper money auction. It was graded AU-50 by Paper Money Guaranty.

Paper money of India dominated the top results at the $1,858,992 Heritage Currency world paper money auction on Jan. 13. The sale was held in Dallas but associated with the Florida United Numismatists show in Orlando a week earlier.

The top two prices were $43,200 and $40,800. The first was for an undated, not adopted, color trial specimen of the 5-rupee note later issued in 1925. It has King George V in an oval frame while the issued note had the same portrait but in an angular frame. It was graded About Uncirculated 50 by Paper Money Guaranty. The second highest price was for a Government of India, Bombay 10-rupee note of July 7, 1862, in a grade of just Very Good 10, with notations of rust damage, holes, tape and repairs. Both notes are uniface.

From Australia

Among other strong results, an undated (1918) Commonwealth of Australia £50 note in PMG Very Fine 30 Exceptional Paper Quality realized $40,800.

A final price of $38,400 was paid for an undated (1959) PMG AU-50 Reserve Bank of India Haj 10-rupee note from Bombay, but in specimen format rather than the fully issued type usually offered. These were not legal tender in India, but intended for use by Muslim pilgrims making the journey to Saudi Arabia.

Matching the Haj note’s price at $38,400 was a note that is a hybrid of world and American numismatics, a rare Russian-American Company walrus skin 10-kopek note without date (issued between 1816 and 1852) in PMG AU-50.

