Flying Chinese dragon on note in August Hong Kong sale

The face of this 1910 $10 remainder note printed for the Ta-Ching Government Bank in the Empire of China features a fantastic-looking Chinese dragon flying over the Great Wall of China. The note will be offered in the Aug. 19 to 20 Stack's Bowers Galleries auction to be conducted in Hong Kong.

The note was printed for the Ta-Ching Government Bank in the Empire of China.

The auction features nearly 600 lots of Chinese and other Asian notes, and will be held at the Mira Hong Kong Hotel.

The back of the 1910 $10 note is printed in blue ink with a light yellow underprint. No seals or stamps appear on the back of the note.

The note is estimated to bring $5,000 to $7,000 and was graded About Uncirculated 55 by Paper Money Guaranty.

For more information about the auction visit the firm’s website.

