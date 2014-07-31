Flying Chinese dragon on note in August Hong Kong sale
- Published: Jul 31, 2014, 6 AM
A fantastic-looking vignette of a Chinese dragon flying over the Great Wall of China is displayed on the face of a 1910 $10 remainder note that will be offered Aug. 19 to 20 by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in an auction in Hong Kong.
The note was printed for the Ta-Ching Government Bank in the Empire of China.
The auction features nearly 600 lots of Chinese and other Asian notes, and will be held at the Mira Hong Kong Hotel.
The back of the 1910 $10 note is printed in blue ink with a light yellow underprint. No seals or stamps appear on the back of the note.
The note is estimated to bring $5,000 to $7,000 and was graded About Uncirculated 55 by Paper Money Guaranty.
For more information about the auction visit the firm’s website.
