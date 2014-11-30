Nigeria to mark centennial on commemorative note

Nigeria marks its 100th anniversary of becoming a nation with new designs on commemorative 100-naira notes to be released into circulate in late December 2014.

Nigeria has unveiled designs for new 100-naira notes to mark the centennial of its establishment as a united nation.

President Goodluck Jonathan unveiled the notes Nov. 12 during ceremonies at the Central Bank of Nigeria, according to a bank news release.

The face of the new notes features a portrait of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and a raised embossed line to assist visually impaired persons.

The back design has a Quick Recognition Code so when the machine-readable matrix bar code QRC is scanned with a smartphone, it will link users to a website to provide information about Nigeria’s history.

The new 100-naira notes will be placed into circulation in late December 2014. The commemorative notes will co-circulate with the current designs of 100-naira for a time. The older 100-naira designs will be gradually withdrawn from circulation.

Read more paper money coverage:

New Zealand to start releasing first of the redesigned notes beginning October 2015

1876 telegraph operators training college note sells for more than $150 at auction



More from CoinWorld.com:

Mint drops maximum edition on four-coin silver Kennedy half dollar sets to 225,000

A Newman Collection Indian Head cent sold for only $42?

Artist reimagines Lincoln cent with portrait of Ronald Reagan

Government, Langbord family present oral arguments as Philadelphia Court of Appeals hears 1933 $20 case

2014 First Spouse gold coin sales well below maximum authorized mintages

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!