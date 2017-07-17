New series of notes awaits appointment of treasurer

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing has not been producing collector products, such as uncut sheets of Federal Reserve notes like this one, since the start of the pandemic and probably will not for several months.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing has provided Coin World with an update on two aspects of its operations that are of interest to collectors.

Spokesperson Lydia Washington says that things remain busy while the agency is still, for the most part, teleworking. She offered updates on two subjects that have been the focus of repeated inquiries.

Regarding the next series of currency, the BEP is following its current process. A new United States treasurer is not yet appointed, so notes currently being printed continue to bear the names of the Trump administration officials Steven Mnuchin and Jovita Carranza. Only when President Biden appoints a new treasurer will a new series begin bearing the facsimile signatures of that person and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The secretary has already provided a sample of her signature for engraving.

As for the production and sale of paper currency as numismatic products, production remains primarily focused on meeting the Federal Reserve’s currency order, due to the pandemic. Washington said, “We hope to resume the numismatic program in the near future, possibly before the end of the year, but a hard date has not been determined as of yet. In the meantime, individuals interested in purchasing BEP products are encouraged to sign up for product notifications through the US Mint’s online store.” Its address is https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/paper-currency/.

