New security thread technology on display in Oman

New technology displayed on a house note at the Global Currency Forum included the ColorFlip effect utilized on the hummingbird image.

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) introduced an innovative new security thread for bank notes at the recent Global Currency Forum, held in Oman.

RollingStar Venus is the first thread to utilize nanotechnology combined with micro-mirrors, enabling two entirely new effects for secure authentication. These effects elevate both the visual appeal and security of bank notes to a new level, communications from Giesecke+Devrient said.

Central banks bear the responsibility of ensuring that their issued bank notes can be verified easily, quickly, and securely for authenticity in everyday use. Optical features with changing and dynamic effects, vibrant colors, and clear recognizability of security elements are critical in achieving this goal.

With the introduction of RollingStar Venus, Louisenthal, a subsidiary of G+D, is expanding its extensive portfolio of security threads with a groundbreaking product. The new thread incorporates advanced micromirror technology with additional nanostructures that enable a highly dynamic synchronization of color change and movement. This unique combination results in two entirely new effect classes: “ColorFlip” and “Color MotifFlip.”

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When viewed head-on, the RollingStar Venus thread exhibits a secure, highly precise, and visually striking two-tone appearance. Upon tilting the banknote, the dynamic ColorFlip effect is activated, causing specific sections of the thread appear to move, and they change color. The Color MotifFlip effect adds an additional layer of security by displaying a dynamic switch between two distinct colored motifs, enhancing recognizability and significantly boosting anti-counterfeiting protection.

Two sample notes were presented at the Global Currency Forum. The first note features a hummingbird in flight, where a floral motif dynamically shifts between complementary green and red hues when the note is tilted ­— the ColorFlip effect. The second note depicts a pianist engrossed in her performance, with the thread’s motif alternating between the number 100 and a musical note ­— the Color MotifFlip effect. The orange motifs shift against a purple background, creating a display-like visual impression.

The thread’s millions of micromirrors, combined with nanostructures applied to their surfaces, reflect most of the incoming light. Together with a highly reflective metallic surface, they ensure optimal visibility even in low-light conditions. This blend of nano-effects and cutting-edge mirror technology makes RollingStar Venus a standout feature that captures the viewer’s attention and makes bank note authentication easier than ever.

“Our new RollingStar Venus security thread is a significant technological innovation with which we are taking banknote security to a new level,” says Clemens Berger, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors at Louisenthal. “Nanotechnology enables dynamic and captivating effects in banknote design. With the Venus thread, we are leveraging these effects to ensure the long-term appeal and security of banknotes.”

In addition to the RollingStar Venus thread, G+D also showcased the RollingStar Patch with ColorShift technology, implemented in the new 5,000-tenge bank note issued by the National Bank of Kazakhstan in December 2023.

Both innovations are part of Louisenthal’s established Security+ strategy. With its product offerings for central banks, the company delivers high quality security features and added value in technology, innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

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