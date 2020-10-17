New Saudi 200-riyal note celebrates Vision 2030 program

The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia has released a new 200-riyal bank note. It commemorates the fifth anniversary of the launch of the Kingdom Vision 2030.

The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia introduced a new 200-riyal bank note on April 25. It entered circulation immediately.

The denomination is equivalent to $53, and although a regular circulating issue, is designed to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the launch of the Kingdom Vision 2030. The gray 163-millimeter by 73-millimeter note is an addition to the kingdom’s sixth issue of bank notes, which made its debut on Dec. 26, 2016, with 5-, 10-, 50-, 100- and 500-riyal notes.

The face bears the standard portrait of late King Abdulaziz Bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud that appears on all notes in the series. He was the founder of the kingdom in 1923 and reigned until his death in 1953. Added to it is the logo of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in a three-dimensional form.

Vision 2030 is the centerpiece of Saudi Arabia’s plan to move away from its economic dependence on oil by diversifying the economy and increasing job opportunities through privatization, education, entrepreneurship and innovation, including in long-ignored areas such as tourism and entertainment.

The back of the note shows an image of the Qasr Al Hukm in Riyadh, which has been the seat of government since the Second Saudi State in the mid-19th century. It means “Justice Palace,” but the interpretation of “justice” is somewhat different than the conventional western hemisphere one. The form of justice referenced was delivered by executioner’s sword in the adjacent main square. The building is over 124,000 square feet, can hold 10,000 people, and is valued at $20.2 million, making the most expensive home for a head of state in the world. It is nominally also the residence of the king, but he doesn’t actually live there, preferring some of his more modern palaces in different parts of the country.

