New grading service for paper money opens in New York

Example of a Series 1899 $1 silver certificate graded and placed into an archival-quality holder by Superior Grading, a new grading firm in New York.

A new firm, Superior Grading, is now conducting business authenticating and grading United States and world paper money, and securing it in archival quality holders.

The new third-party grading service, established in Yorktown Heights, N.Y., outside New York City, was founded by national bank note collector Greg Davis.

Superior Grading offers a standard service at 10 working days and an express service at five working days, according to Davis.

If Superior Grading does not turn around the notes in the time specified for the level of service purchased, the fee is cut in half, according to the Superior Grading website.

To submit notes to Superior Grading for authentication, grading and holdering does not require a collector to join a club or contact a dealer, according to the firm.

The grading label secured inside each archival Mylar holder designates the note’s series and denomination, the Friedberg number as attributed in Paper Money of the United States by Arthur and Ira Friedberg (or pertinent numismatic reference), the serial numbers and printing plate numbers, the grade and the superlative describing the paper quality.

A plus sign (+) will follow the numerical grade on the grading label if in the opinion of the graders the note was superb for the grade, but not strong enough to meet the next highest numerical grade.

Superior Grading, according to Davis, currently employs three graders and has additional paper money experts available on a contract basis when needed.

Superior Grading offers the following services, according to the firm’s website:

“Full online access to every order and note we grade for you — forever.

“High-resolution images (front and back) of your notes that are accessible and downloadable from the web site.

“A guaranteed service window backed up by a 50 percent discount if we don’t deliver in time.

“Regular electronic updates available for each step of the order. Your account profile allows you to configure notifications for when your order is received, processed, graded, packaged and picked up for return shipping.

“An online user community that allows you to showcase your collection(s) on our website. Through the Superior Grading community, you can display a single note or a collection of notes with other users — all collections can be specified as public or private depending on your preference.”

Visit Superior Grading's website or write the firm at Box 935, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. Telephone the grading service at 914-420-8741, or email it at admin@superior-grading.com.