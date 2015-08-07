U.S. Paper Money Errors catalog by Frederick J. Bart updated

Press release from the Coin and Currency Institute:



After a lapse of seven years, a new, fourth edition of United States Paper Money Errors, Fred Bart's ground-breaking book, is now available. The fourth edition is more than just an update to the third – recent Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) errors have been added, nearly all the illustrations have been changed, there is a rarity guide for each note (which additionally are now priced in four grades – EF, AU, Choice CU and Gem CU), and for the first time, there is a section showing some notes in color.

This has always been an enormously popular book, not only among established collectors, but also with newcomers seeking to learn more about their "find." There is no other book like it on the market. More than a price guide, its 296 5.75 x 9 inch pages contain a wealth of information on what to look for, as well as the mistakes to avoid. It is a necessity for all dealers, collectors, and anyone who comes into regular contact with paper money.

Error notes continue to carve an ever larger niche in paper money collecting. This edition of the definitive reference allows advanced collectors to recognize the value in their holdings and still permits members of the public to identify potentially profitable notes encountered in circulation. The book offers more than 550 photos, making identification easy.

Chapters are arranged according to the actual production sequence within the BEP, providing a logical flow to the arrangement. The book begins with an overview of paper money production and a discussion of error collecting. The next section deals with first and second printing errors such as board breaks, double denominations, inverted backs, and missing and offset printings. The next section details the types of overprint errors including misaligned and missing overprints, mismatched serial numbers and stuck digits. The last section is devoted to folds and other errors.

In addition, historic photographs from the BEP offer a fascinating glimpse into currency production during a bygone era, contrasting sharply with the advanced technology in use today.

The print version of the book, ISBN 978-0-87184-250-3, has a list price of $27.95 and is available from dealers and wherever numismatic books are sold.

It may also be ordered direct from the publisher, Coin & Currency Institute, P.O. Box 399, Williston, Vermont 05495. $5.75 should be added to each order for shipping and handling. Major credit cards are accepted. Call toll-free 1-800-421-1866. Fax to 802-536-4787.Address eEmail to mail@coin-currency.com.

An E-book edition, ISBN 978-0-87184-005-9, is available for digital download at www.coin-currency.com, on USB stick, or from the Amazon Kindle store. Its list price is $17.50.

Preview pages are available for viewing at www.coin-currency.com.