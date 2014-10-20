New designs for Norway notes feature pixel images
- Published: Oct 20, 2014, 5 AM
The Norway Bank has selected designs for a new paper money series with the first notes bearing those designs expected to be in circulation in 2017, at the earliest.
The results of a design competition conducted by the central bank, based on the design theme “The Sea,” were announced Oct. 7.
In reviewing the different designs for each denomination, bank officials decided to combine elements from two proposals. The face of the notes will feature designs of boats, lighthouses and fish based on designs submitted by The Metric System firm. The basis of the back designs will be pixellated images of the Norwegian coastline, submitted by Snøhetta Design. The bank is now working on adding security elements into the note designs. For that reason, the final designs may differ somewhat from the initial images.
