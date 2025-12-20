New designs for currency of Fiji to circulate

New polymer notes will begin circulating in Fiji in January with new back designs and updated security features.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF) has launched a new series of bank notes, a historic milestone in Fiji’s economic and cultural journey. The newly designed polymer bank notes with state-of-the-art security features across all denominations were officially unveiled by the President of the Republic of Fiji, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, at an event held in Suva attended by government officials, diplomats, representatives of the financial sector, business community and grass root organizations.

In his address, the president stated that the event is “a tangible symbol of progress in achieving our collective national vision for Progress, Prosperity, and Unity.” Progress with the unveiling of the new bank note series highlighting new designs, prosperity as currency is a symbol of sovereignty if managed effectively, and unity through shared ownership and pride.

He further emphasized the important role of the RBF in the prudent management of the Fijian economy, and the significant link to its currency management function. “What we celebrate today is not just the ink and the new design, but that the value of the Fiji dollar printed on paper or polymer, is strong, and reflects the strength of our economy,” he remarked.

To ensure relevance of these factors over time, the RBF conducts a comprehensive review typically around every 10 years driven by an internal technical committee and guided by its board of directors. Polymer bank notes are cleaner and more hygienic, offering greater durability in terms of note life with reduced overall quantity requirements, saving costs to the nation. The new polymer notes are layered with a combination of inherent observable and hidden security features creating distinctive points for authentication and improved protection against counterfeiting.

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The new bank note series features new designs on the note backs, while retaining the same primary colors and updating existing note face designs. Backs include new vignettes that strives to showcase Fiji’s identity as a nation, its people, resources and national heritage. A significant feature is the transition of all bank notes now to polymer, similar to the current $5 note.

The new $5 note now features an endangered turtle found in Fiji, the Vonu Dina (green turtle). The $10 note features children planting mangrove along the coastline. The $20 note features the esteemed RBF Building. The $50 note features a Girmitiya lady with the vessel Leonidas in the background. The $100 note features the imagery of an i-Taukei man in traditional attire holding a bilo (bowl) of kava.

The governor of the RBF, Ariff Ali, stated that the process of designing notes and enhancing security features of the currency is not a simple exercise; it requires time for extensive research and meticulous planning, noting that the process that led to the launch started back in 2021.

The 2025 bank note series launch is particularly significant, marking the first time the RBF engaged a new bank note supplier, Crane Currency. With over 200 years of heritage in the bank note industry, Crane Currency has an incredible depth of expertise in note design, paper making and note printing.

Governor Ali stated that the RBF’s key mandates of macroeconomic and financial stability stem directly from the bank’s ability to govern the value of Fiji’s currency, highlighting that “through the regulation of money supply, setting interest rates, and other monetary policy and financial stability tools, the RBF works toward economic stability, containing inflation and managing currency value.”

In support of the government’s ongoing climate change initiatives, the bank is offsetting carbon emissions from the production of these new notes toward a local community project, providing solar energy access to the village of Nakida, in the province of Naitasiri. Furthermore, being committed to sustainability efforts, the RBF looks forward to recycling shredded polymer confetti from worn out bank notes into other products, as an initiative towards a sustainable future.

The new bank notes will be issued into circulation beginning Jan. 2, 2026.

Current design bank notes will be gradually withdrawn from circulation over the year and demonetized on Dec. 31, 2026. Special numismatic collector sets are also available for purchase through the Reserve Bank.

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