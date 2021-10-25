New BEP facility in Maryland suburb moves forward

Artist’s conceptions show what the exterior and interior of the planned BEP facility could look like when it is built in Beltsville, Maryland.

The new Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Beltsville, Maryland, is moving forward with construction expected to be completed by early 2027. The news did not come from the BEP, but in a press release from Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland.

The governor said, “Over the past three years, the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing and the state of Maryland have worked closely on evaluating the potential for this Beltsville facility and determining how we can best work together to make this project successful. Learning that the land has been transferred [to the Department of the Treasury] is another step in the right direction for moving this project forward. We look forward to seeing the Bureau and its hundreds of employees call Maryland home.”

The BEP is expected to conclude the development of its design by the summer of 2023, after which the construction, being supervised by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will begin on the sorely needed new facility. It will replace the more than century-old one on 14th Street in southwest Washington. If completed on time, production of Federal Reserve notes will start later in the year.

The governor said that the BEP is expecting to employ at least 850 workers on site, and in a new development and a sign of the times, there will be 600 additional employees working remotely.

The 104-acre site is located at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Beltsville Agricultural Research Center. According to the BEP, the new plant will have state-of-the-art equipment and is designed to be environmentally conscious.

Maryland, where 65% of area BEP employees already live, is claiming an active and important role in the project. “Over the past three years, the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing and the state of Maryland have worked closely on evaluating the potential for this Beltsville facility and determining how we can best work together to make this project successful,” said Gov. Hogan. “We look forward to seeing the Bureau and its hundreds of employees call Maryland home.”

The state and the Maryland Department of Commerce have supported the project since 2019 when the BEP announced Maryland was under consideration for the new site. The department was involved with the selection process by coordinating conversations between the BEP and state agency partners, and facilitating the federal project’s needs to see how else the state can assist. The state is also working with the federal government and Prince George’s County on alleviating traffic concerns and improving several intersections located near the new site.

Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill said, “Maryland is the perfect location for BEP’s new production facility. More than 60 federal agencies call Maryland home, along with dozens of military facilities and federal research and development labs. This Beltsville site will provide the convenience the BEP needs to increase its production and advance its manufacturing process, while providing a quality workplace for its employees.”

To learn more about the BEP, visit its redesigned website at www.bep.gov.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter