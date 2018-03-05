New banks get Series 2013 $100 notes as demand rises

Series 2013 $100 Federal Reserve notes have been printed for two additional banks: Boston and Cleveland.

Demand is finally picking up for Series 2013 $100 Federal Reserve notes.

They had already been reported for New York (B), Atlanta (F), St. Louis (H), and San Francisco (L).

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s monthly production report for December 2017 adds Boston (A) and Cleveland (D) to the list.

All notes have been printed at the BEP’s Fort Worth, Texas, facility. The first letter of the serial number is “M,” the letter after that is the district designator.

The report also shows 320,000 Series 2017 $20 star notes with the facsimile signatures of Steven T. Mnuchin and Jovita Carranza were printed for New York. Their serial numbers begin with “N.” These are the first of the $20 denomination.

