New 100-baht note now circulating in Thailand
- Published: Mar 7, 2015, 4 AM
A new 100-baht note is in circulation in Thailand as of Feb. 26, according to a news release from the Bank of Thailand.
A portrait of currently reigning King Rama IX appears on the face and a statue of King Taksin the Great is found on the back of the notes.
In addition, a hidden numeral 100 is inside the copper-colored ornament on the far left side, on the face of the note. As the note is tilted side to side, the numeral can be seen.
Other security features include:
??Arabic numerals 100 and Thai patterns are printed vertically with greenish iridescent ink.
??A reflective holographic foil strip on the right side of the note’s face contains the Royal Emblem, with Arabic numerals for 100 in the center that appear to switch to Thai numerals when the note is tilted.
??A windowed color-shifting security thread is partially embedded on the reverse side that changes from magenta to green upon tilting and features an inscription related to the denomination.
??In the upper right end of the face design are seven tactile marks, embossed horizontal lines of sequentially decreasing length, leading downward toward three more tactile marks, in the shape of flowers that represent the letter H, symbolizing “Hundred” (100), the denomination numeral.
More from CoinWorld.com:
Gold prospector willing to part with 87-ounce nugget find for a price
Three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set goes on sale May 4 from U.S. Mint
CCAC makes its Mark Twain commemorative design recommendations
Commemorative coins honoring Mark Twain long overdue
Bank of Canada says not illegal to 'Spock' its $5 notes in homage to the late actor
Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story..
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction