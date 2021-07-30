Netherlands paper money fair gets new name, sponsor

The spring 2022 edition of the paper money fair in Valkenberg, the Netherlands, on April 23 to 24, will have a new organizer and a new name as the “MIF Paper Money Fair.”

The fair will also have a new main sponsor and official auctioneer, Stack’s Bowers Galleries. The sponsorship includes an auction by the firm in conjunction with the show. It will take place in the Polfermolen, a multi-purpose event venue in the southeastern Dutch city. Future shows are slated each year in the spring and fall.

Stack’s Bowers world paper money director Aris Maragoudakis said: “As Stack’s Bowers Galleries continues to expand our reach in foreign markets, this was the obvious next step as we cement our status domestically in the United States, and in Hong Kong. The MIF organization has proven they are able to put on an exceptional show in the Netherlands. Therefore, the chance to sponsor this new show in an already historic location for World Banknotes, was a no brainer for us.”

The fair will include exhibitors from all over the world, and although it is primarily a show for paper money, bonds and shares, other numismatic products can be offered, as well.

