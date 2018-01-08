Netherlands bank gives staff cash they can't spend

De Nederlandse Bank, the central bank of the Netherlands, created a Christmas present for its employees and associates in 2017 that cost it a lot, but that its recipients could only look at, and not use it for much else.

The gift was one of each euro bank note, from 5 to 500 euros, a total of €885 in face value, or $1,060. The seven notes were mounted as a set and sealed in a two piece, hinged Plexiglas display case embossed with the name of the bank. The catch is each set came with a letter from the bank stating that the notes could not be removed from the display, and if they were, they could not be spent.

The bank made no stipulation against selling them, however. Amsterdam dealer Theo Peters was able to buy one set, and made it available on his website, theopeters.com, for €750.

