Nearly 1,000 lots of U.S. paper money to be offered at

More than 950 lots of U.S. paper money will be offered at a Nov. 18 auction conducted by Stack’s Bowers Galleries during the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Baltimore Expo Nov. 15 to 19.

Lot viewing will be conducted on the site of the auction at the Baltimore Convention Center Nov. 14 to 19. For more information about Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ November 2011 Baltimore Auction, call the firm at 800-458-4646 or visit the website www.stacksbowers.com.

All lot descriptions and images can be viewed online at the Stack’s Bowers Galleries website. Printed catalogs are available upon request by calling 800-458-4646. Online bidding and pre-auction bids will be accepted on the website, by email to auction@stacksbowers.com, by phone to the same toll-free number and by fax at 949-253-4091.

Some highlights:

Oct. 20, possibly 1862, Cape May Court House (New Jersey) 6.25-cent obsolete note signed by Louis Wheaton, no printer’s imprint, printed in blue ink, Lot 7031, About Uncirculated.

July 15, 1862, 25-cent obsolete note printed for the M.N. Williams & Son’s Dry Goods Store in Elizabeth, N.J., unlisted issuer in New Jersey’s Money by George W. Wait, Lot 7042, Very Fine.

Archival remainder of a 25-cent obsolete note for Wm. Chambers Butter, Cheese and Provisions in Jersey City, N.J., unlisted issuer in Wait, Lot 7063, VF, two small punch holes.

1861 3-cent sutler scrip note issued by Wm. R. Brown & Co. for the 1st Regiment N.J.V., Lot 7131, VF.

Proof $2 obsolete note for the Southport Bank (Connecticut), Lot 7150, gem Uncirculated.

Color proof of $3 obsolete note for the Narragansett Bank (Vienna, Ill.), possibly unique as a proof, Lot 7163, choice Uncirculated.

$3 obsolete remainder note for the bank of Austin (Minnesota), discovery note, according to the catalog the bank never opened though 7,000 sheets were authorized to be printed, Lot 7204, Unc.

July 4, 1861, $1 obsolete note for the Farmers and Mechanics of Easton (Pennsylvania), Lot 7255, Paper Money Guaranty VF-30 Exceptional Paper Quality.

Series 1869 $1 United States note, Friedberg 18 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 7418, PMG Choice Uncirculated 64.

Series 1917 $1 United States notes, F-39 to F-39*, original pack of 100 notes held by original band, Lot 7431, Uncirculated to gem Uncirculated.

Series 1886 $1 silver certificate, F-215, Lot 7485, PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.

Series 1896 $5 silver certificate, F-269, Lot 7533, PMG VF-25.

Series 1891 $2 Treasury or coin note, F-358, Lot 7561, PMG Choice Unc. 64.

Series 1922 $100 gold certificate, F-1215, Lot 7606, PCGS Currency Extremely Fine 45.

Series 1928D $1 silver certificate, F-1604, one of four graded at this level with none finer according to catalog, Lot 7634, PCGS Currency Superb Gem New 68 Premium Paper Quality.

Series 1928 $1,000 gold certificate, F-2408, Lot 7663, PMG VF-30, “seven pinholes seen.”

Series 1918 double-denomination $2/$1 Federal Reserve Bank note, Lot 7709, PCGS Currency VF-20.

Series 1902 $5 national bank note for the Newton National Bank (Massachusetts), Lot 7795, PCGS Currency Very Choice New 64 PPQ.

Series 1902 $10 national bank note for the Old Beaver Dam National Bank (Wisconsin), Lot 7857, Fine.

American Music Hall 50-cent United States postage envelope promoting “best entertainment in the city — songs, glees, Negro farces, burlesques, pantomimes, ballets, dances, comic and sentimental singing,” Lot 7889, choice About Uncirculated.

Feb. 17, 1776, $6 Continental Congress note, Lot 7962, PCGS Currency Gem New 65 PPQ.

May 1, 1780, $4 Virginia colonial note, Lot 8019, PCGS Currency Choice About New 58 PPQ. ¦